NBC News NOW

How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States

04:02

Washington lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. called the "ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act." NBC News' Allie Raffa explains why both Democrats and Republicans are acting with a sense of urgency and whether the bill could be passed before the new year. Dec. 14, 2022

