    How South American soccer programs are helping bridge gender gap

How South American soccer programs are helping bridge gender gap

Telemundo’s Nicole Suarez reports on how soccer programs in South America are helping to train young girls from impoverished areas to be able to compete at a professional level.July 21, 2023

    How South American soccer programs are helping bridge gender gap

