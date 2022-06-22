IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

Millennials have been especially hit hard by the pandemic fueled crunch on the housing market, but many say the heavy burden in of student debt is preventing them for becoming first-time home buyers. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton has the details. June 22, 2022

