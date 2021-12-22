How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting health care workers
03:48
Share this -
copied
Health care workers are reporting exhaustion and fatigue as the average number of Covid-19 hospitalizations has increased nearly 15 percent in the last two weeks, pushing thousands of patients into intensive care units that are already overwhelmed. NBC News’ Daniella Silva explains the message health care workers have for the public to take more precautions against the virus. Dec. 22, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ further Covid measures after Christmas
04:12
Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests
04:06
Now Playing
How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting health care workers
03:48
UP NEXT
Biden urges Covid vaccinations and testing, says U.S. is ‘prepared’ for case surge
04:36
U.S. cities scramble to boost testing capacity ahead of the holidays
03:30
Kellogg's workers ratify tentative contract after strike