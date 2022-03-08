How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds
04:29
Federal income tax forms offer taxpayers the option to check a box to give to a fund for presidential campaigns. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, about how many candidates are avoiding the fund as it comes with strings attached. March 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason
02:17
Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine
02:45
Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill
00:27
CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed
03:01
Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament
04:50
Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls