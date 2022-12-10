IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How tech workers cope with recent layoffs

03:23

Big tech companies are laying off workers by the thousands as more than 50,000 employees were let go just last month. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how these layoffs are leading to increased anxiety in an industry that sees many already silently battling mental health. Dec. 10, 2022

