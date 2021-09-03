IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How Texas’ abortion law highlights racial inequality of maternal mortality rates

Texas’ new abortion law is highlighting the racial inequality that women face during pregnancy, with the CDC reporting that Black maternal mortality rates are three time higher than those of white women. Civil Rights attorney and Texas Attorney General candidate, Lee Merritt, joins News NOW to discuss why he describes the new law as “egregious,” and what action he would take on the law if elected as Texas’ attorney general. Sept. 3, 2021

