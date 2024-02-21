How the 2024 election could impact health care coverage

- UP NEXT
Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs01:59
Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients03:05
Medicare set to begin negotiations on prescription drug prices02:04
Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools01:56
Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children02:48
More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault01:26
FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops02:50
Seattle reaches settlement in fatal 911 'caution note' error02:14
Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?03:07
75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente preparing to strike02:05
CDC approves new Covid vaccine for anyone over six months02:01
When patients can expect to see savings after Medicare reveals drug price negotiations01:51
Runner with one leg attempts marathon on crutches to protest prosthesis prices03:33
Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care01:56
Texas judge strikes down Obamacare provisions requiring insurers cover preventative care03:33
White House proposes raising taxes for some Americans to fund Medicare03:08
How diversifying Alzheimer's genetic research studies is advancing treatment02:34
FDA advisers recommend approval of two RSV vaccines02:23
Drugmaker Eli Lilly caps insulin cost at $35 per month02:08
Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 a month00:59
- UP NEXT
Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs01:59
Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients03:05
Medicare set to begin negotiations on prescription drug prices02:04
Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools01:56
Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children02:48
More than 20 patients accuse retired pediatrician of sexual assault01:26
Play All