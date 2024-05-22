IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How the bidet market boomed after the pandemic
May 22, 202404:12
    How the bidet market boomed after the pandemic

How the bidet market boomed after the pandemic

04:12

Bidet sales are rising after the pandemic caused the public to turn to a toilet paper alternative. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on why the emerging bathroom must-have has even spawned influencers.May 22, 2024

    How the bidet market boomed after the pandemic

