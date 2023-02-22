How ‘The Broke Black Girl’ platform is working to close financial literacy gap

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As part of a series highlighting people in the U.S. actively working to close gaps of inequality specifically for the African American community, NBC News’ Maya Eaglin looks at Dasha Kennedy, who created a platform called The Broke Black Girl that aims to address financial literacy.Feb. 22, 2023

