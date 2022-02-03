How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health
10:48
The mother of former Miss U.S.A. winner Chelsie Kryst is speaking out after her daughter’s death was confirmed as a suicide, saying she was “dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone.” News NOW is joined by a group of experts to address how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the national suicide rate and how to help someone who might be dealing with their mental health. Feb. 3, 2022
