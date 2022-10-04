IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    How the ‘Hope Booths Project’ spreads messages of hope and optimism

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida

    06:15

  • Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo

    01:13

  • Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session

    05:17

  • Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin

    05:03

  • Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

    03:20

  • Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response

    03:30

  • Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

    05:58

  • Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

    02:18

  • Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost

    04:43

  • Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating

    03:44

  • South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm

    02:59

  • Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian

    03:05

  • Where does Hurricane Ian rank on the ‘Waffle House index’?

    03:48

  • Crews to start working to restore power ‘as soon as it’s safe,’ Florida Power and Light says

    03:11

  • At least three Cuban migrants rescued after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian

    02:42

  • Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida

    03:31

NBC News NOW

How the ‘Hope Booths Project’ spreads messages of hope and optimism

04:24

As mental health concerns grow across the country, The Hope Booths Project, a non-profit organization, is using telephone booths to spread messages of hope and optimism. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has the story. Oct. 4, 2022

  • Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    How the ‘Hope Booths Project’ spreads messages of hope and optimism

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida

    06:15

  • Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All