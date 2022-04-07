How the International Newcomer Center introduces refugee children to the U.S.
The International Newcomer Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is often the first stop for refugee children entering the U.S. from all over the world, giving many kids who might not speak English a crash course in American culture. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers got an inside look at how the school prepares kids for a life in the U.S.April 7, 2022
