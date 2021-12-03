How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110
Black Oxygen Organics, or “BOO” for short, was a multi-level marketing fad that was selling plastic bags filled with dirt for more than $100 online, claiming it could cure everything from autism to cancer and even Alzheimer’s disease. NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny explains how internet critics debunked the company’s claims and helped bring about the ultimate end of BOO.Dec. 3, 2021
