IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial

    04:39

  • Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles

    05:53

  • Nearly 70 percent of voters concerned over Biden, Trump’s handling of classified documents

    05:57

  • Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

    07:16

  • How mixed messages on the economy could impact your wallet

    02:35

  • Docuseries examines Minneapolis high school football team coached by current, former police officers

    04:53

  • Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

    03:42

  • How video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols could impact former officers’ defense

    05:18

  • Real GDP increased 2.9% in fourth quarter of 2022

    03:58

  • '& Juliet' star Justin David Sullivan reflects on playing a nonbinary character on Broadway

    04:54

  • 'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him

    03:54

  • Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims

    02:34

  • Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation

    05:31

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23

  • Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25

  • Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we going to stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

NBC News NOW

How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games

03:07

The latest episode of HBO’s “The Last of US,” which is based on the popular video game that follows a group of people navigating through a post-apocalyptic world, focused on Bill, a character who was in a same-sex relationship, a first for many in the gaming community. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains how representation of queer characters has shifted in recent years and why it’s important in a medium typically associated with straight males.    Jan. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial

    04:39

  • Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles

    05:53

  • Nearly 70 percent of voters concerned over Biden, Trump’s handling of classified documents

    05:57

  • Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

    07:16

  • How mixed messages on the economy could impact your wallet

    02:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All