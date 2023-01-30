How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games

The latest episode of HBO’s “The Last of US,” which is based on the popular video game that follows a group of people navigating through a post-apocalyptic world, focused on Bill, a character who was in a same-sex relationship, a first for many in the gaming community. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains how representation of queer characters has shifted in recent years and why it’s important in a medium typically associated with straight males. Jan. 30, 2023