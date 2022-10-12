IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How the Supreme Court's decision could affect the DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  • What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first

    04:04

  • Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian activist, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups

    00:30

  • U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September

    03:19

  • Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

    03:25

  • Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms

    04:08

  • Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis

    03:02

  • Capitol police officer resigns after wearing MAGA hat during Jan. 6 riot

    01:12

  • Children among dozens killed in knife attack on day care center in Thailand

    02:52

  • Oath Keepers militia group members charged with seditious conspiracy back in court

    02:43

  • How plant-based restaurant Slutty Vegan is challenging ‘traditional vegan food’

    03:40

  • Sexual abuse trial against Kevin Spacey to begin in New York

    03:36

  • Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

    03:26

  • Rescue operations underway after deadly Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

    04:05

  • What OPEC alliance’s oil production cuts could mean for consumers

    04:12

  • Gen Z students open up about feeling anxiety towards the future

    03:21

  • Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab

    07:23

  • Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    03:55

  • What Twitter could look like under Elon Musk's ownership

    04:14

NBC News NOW

How the Supreme Court's decision could affect the DOJ's investigation into Trump

03:35

The Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to deny former President Donald Trump's request for a special master in the investigation of classified documents found in his Mar-a-lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly explains how a decision against or in favor of Donald Trump could affect the DOJ's investigation moving forward. Oct. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How the Supreme Court's decision could affect the DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  • What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first

    04:04

  • Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian activist, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups

    00:30

  • U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September

    03:19

  • Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All