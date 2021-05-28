How Black families are still feeling the impacts of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Many Black residents of Tulsa are still feeling the social and economic impacts of Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years after white mobs attacked Black homes and businesses. News NOW is joined by National Geographic History Resident, Tucker C. Toole, entrepreneur Keewa Nurulluh, Professor Diana Ramey Berry and MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross to break down how the massacre is still affecting Black families in Tulsa and the generational wealth that was lost.