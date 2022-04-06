How the U.S. is using intelligence to fight information war with Russia
NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on how the U.S. is using intelligence to fight an information war with Russia. He adds three U.S. officials told NBC News that there is no evidence Russia has brought any chemical weapons near Ukraine, and says the U.S. released information to deter Russia from using the banned munitions.April 6, 2022
How the U.S. is using intelligence to fight information war with Russia
