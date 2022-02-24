How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
U.S. troops stationed in Europe are on high alert as Russia begins its attack on Ukraine. However, the Biden administration has strongly stated U.S. troops will not move into the region. Dan De Luce reports on how U.S. troops might help with the refugee crisis in its positioning in western Europe.Feb. 24, 2022
Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine
How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine
Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine
What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?
Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine
