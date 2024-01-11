IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States

03:12

Soldiers walk the streets of Ecuador as schools and stores are closed with the country reeling from violence, all stemming from an internal armed conflict. NBC's Guad Venegas reports on how the drug trafficking issue in Ecuador also affects the United States, as it fuels addiction issues. Jan. 11, 2024

