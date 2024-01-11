How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States

Boeing CEO ‘devastated’ over Alaska Airlines piece that blew out mid-flight02:23
East LA community still impacted by lead contamination from battery plant years after its closure03:52
Alarming rise in swatting incidents targeting public officials, law enforcement says02:20
Tens of millions still reeling from monstrous winter storm that walloped much of the U.S.04:06
- Now Playing
How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States03:12
- UP NEXT
House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas02:30
Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized02:24
Minneapolis realtor discovers dead body at vacant home01:44
Oregon man found alive months after family was told he was dead03:06
Soldier accused of plotting murder-for-hire to avenge mom's death01:29
Wrongfully convicted Black man awarded $25 million settlement02:23
Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X03:35
Massachusetts woman accused of poisoning husband's soup01:53
New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm02:43
Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather03:57
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported03:42
Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company Town Hall01:04
Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council02:12
Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane05:08
Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds03:28
Boeing CEO ‘devastated’ over Alaska Airlines piece that blew out mid-flight02:23
East LA community still impacted by lead contamination from battery plant years after its closure03:52
Alarming rise in swatting incidents targeting public officials, law enforcement says02:20
Tens of millions still reeling from monstrous winter storm that walloped much of the U.S.04:06
- Now Playing
How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States03:12
- UP NEXT
House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas02:30
Play All