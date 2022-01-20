How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage03:23
Now Playing
How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth04:03
UP NEXT
Doctor speaks about unexpectedly delivering baby on flight to Uganda04:35
Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections04:48
Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death02:55
Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine05:43
Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference04:41
Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’06:31
Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 6602:20
U.S. seeing crime increase against working women03:30
Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand03:06
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee03:10
Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage04:51
Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship04:48
White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks03:15
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident00:26
University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers00:24
How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon01:46
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10
Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights03:04
How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth04:03
NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins breaks down how 2021 was ranked in the top 10 hottest years on record and how the volcanic eruption in Tonga could impact the climate globally. Jan. 20, 2022
Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage03:23
Now Playing
How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth04:03
UP NEXT
Doctor speaks about unexpectedly delivering baby on flight to Uganda04:35
Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections04:48
Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death02:55
Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine05:43