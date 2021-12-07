Making it rain: Why the controversial practice of cloud seeding is causing a flurry as drought ravages the West
04:45
States in the west are facing a water crisis and for the first time ever the federal government declared a water shortage on the Colorado river. A weather modification called cloud seeding blasts silver iodide into the sky to improve a cloud’s ability to make it rain or snow. The process can increase precipitation two to 12 percent more per storm. NBC News’ Cal Perry reports on the controversial technology. Dec. 7, 2021
