How this West Virginia trade program is tackling the gender pay gap
March 13, 202404:02
Nearly 4% of women make up the pool of construction workers. One pre-apprenticeship program being funded by a non-profit in West Virginia is advocating for more women in a male-dominated industry. NBC News’ Maura Barrett looks at how the free program is teaching students HVAC, masonry and plumbing skills to close the gender pay gap.March 13, 2024

