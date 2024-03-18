IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to cut down the high costs of college
March 18, 202403:24
How to cut down the high costs of college

03:24

The tuition and fees for college have more than doubled in 20 years, leaving many families worried about covering the high costs of enrollment. Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief at Investopedia, advises on ways to cut down on spending for college.March 18, 2024

