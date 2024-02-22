IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage
Feb. 22, 202403:08
How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage

03:08

While AT&T works to figure out what caused the outage for customers in major cities, users are resorting to using "SOS mode," which enables emergency services and shares your location. NBC's Brian Cheung reports that Emergency Services is calling on users not to call 911 to test if phones are connected to the network. Feb. 22, 2024

