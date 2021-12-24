IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m trying to look forward’: Thousands to spend Christmas in isolation after contracting Covid

    02:25

  • What to watch and listen to over the holidays this weekend

    03:22

  • U.K. releases promising data on omicron hospitalization rate as Europe reintroduces Covid restrictions

    02:57

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • Sober-curious: Alcohol-free wine, cocktails and spirits grow in popularity

    03:57

  • U.S. population growth at lowest rate since nation's founding

    03:11

  • Daunte Wright's mother says Kim Potter guilty verdict is 'eye-opener' on policing

    03:20

  • 'We have gotten accountability': Daunte Wright's mother speaks after Potter guilty verdict

    00:36

  • Wright family thanks prosecution, community for support in 'long fight for accountability'

    01:37

  • One year later: Recap of events since Jan. 6 attack

    04:58

  • Puerto Rico's high vaccination rates minimize hospitalizations amid Covid surge

    02:30

  • Western states brace for up to 10 feet of snow as winter storm rolls in

    01:46

  • Breaking down the top food trends of 2022

    03:27

  • New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later

    03:48

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise

    03:47

  • Mayors make crypto push despite the environmental burden

    04:23

  • Biden extends pause on student loan payments

    04:21

  • FDA authorizes first Covid antiviral pill for emergency use

    05:46

  • Why oil and gas company Hess is also in the holiday toy business

    03:44

NBC News NOW

How Transanta uses social media to donate gifts to transgender youth in need

04:21

Transanta is an organization that delivers holiday gifts to transgender youth in need after a difficult year for many in the trans community. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke to some of the organizers about their mission and why their work is so important.  Dec. 24, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m trying to look forward’: Thousands to spend Christmas in isolation after contracting Covid

    02:25

  • What to watch and listen to over the holidays this weekend

    03:22

  • U.K. releases promising data on omicron hospitalization rate as Europe reintroduces Covid restrictions

    02:57

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • Sober-curious: Alcohol-free wine, cocktails and spirits grow in popularity

    03:57

  • U.S. population growth at lowest rate since nation's founding

    03:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All