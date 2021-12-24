How Transanta uses social media to donate gifts to transgender youth in need
Transanta is an organization that delivers holiday gifts to transgender youth in need after a difficult year for many in the trans community. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke to some of the organizers about their mission and why their work is so important. Dec. 24, 2021
