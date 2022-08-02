IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robotics company helps New York seniors combat loneliness

    03:50

  • Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    How Trump’s endorsements could impact key primary elections in Arizona, Missouri

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rain fall continues after deadly floods

    05:01

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

  • Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues

    03:52

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

    04:37

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

  • Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

    02:40

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Beyonce’s album ‘Renaissance’ possibly leaked ahead of release

    04:33

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

NBC News NOW

How Trump’s endorsements could impact key primary elections in Arizona, Missouri

04:24

Voters in several key swing states across the country are heading to the polls today ahead of the November midterms. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down what key issues are on today’s ballots and whether former President Trump's endorsements could have any impact on key races. Aug. 2, 2022

  • Robotics company helps New York seniors combat loneliness

    03:50

  • Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    How Trump’s endorsements could impact key primary elections in Arizona, Missouri

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rain fall continues after deadly floods

    05:01

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All