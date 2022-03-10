IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s my turn’: Chicago resident returns to Ukraine to fight

  • Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace

    How U.S. is trying to aid Ukraine without engaging in conflict

    Bombing of Ukraine children’s hospital leaves three dead, including child

  • Harris faces diplomatic test in Poland amid fallout over planes for Ukraine

  • Ukraine refuses to surrender in meeting with Russian foreign minister

  • Russia wants us to surrender, we won't, Ukraine's foreign minister says

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide after Mariupol hospital attack

  • Professional soccer player documents journey through Ukraine on TikTok

  • Daring operation rescues surrogate twins from Ukraine

  • How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?

  • Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes

  • Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.': 

  • Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control

  • Watch: Kyiv symphony orchestra plays anthems as Russians advance

  • How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

  • Video illustrates 'apocalyptic' conditions of Ukraine's Mariupol

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

  • Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

NBC News NOW

How U.S. is trying to aid Ukraine without engaging in conflict

Ukraine President Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked NATO nations either for fighter jets or a no-fly zone over the country. The U.S. has refused to do either, but Congress is working on a $14 billion funding bill to aid Ukraine. Josh Lederman explains how the U.S. is walking a fine line between helping Ukraine while not directly engaging in conflict.March 10, 2022

