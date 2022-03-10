How U.S. is trying to aid Ukraine without engaging in conflict
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked NATO nations either for fighter jets or a no-fly zone over the country. The U.S. has refused to do either, but Congress is working on a $14 billion funding bill to aid Ukraine. Josh Lederman explains how the U.S. is walking a fine line between helping Ukraine while not directly engaging in conflict.March 10, 2022
