NBC News NOW

How U.S. student loan debt became a $1.7 trillion dollar problem

02:52

President Biden announced that his administration will forgive $10,000 of federal student debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson takes a look at how the U.S. student loan debt problem has ballooned into more than a trillion dollars in the past few decades. Aug. 24, 2022

