How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military

U.S. officials have long warned that China is stealing American technology and poaching talent in its quest to become the dominant world power. A new report claims that scientists conducting U.S. government-funded research at America's foremost national security laboratory have been recruited to jobs in China, some helping develop sophisticated weapons. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has the exclusive report. Sept. 22, 2022

