BREAKING: American aid worker kidnapped in West Africa released after 6 years, officials say

NBC News NOW

How UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse is impacting bank shares

03:37

In an effort to stabilize the financial world, Swiss banking giant UBS bought its struggling rival Credit Suisse, but the acquisition could shake up the financial markets in a major way. NBC News’ Brian Cheung has the details. March 20, 2023

