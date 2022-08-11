IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

  • Zelenskyy slams Amnesty International report critical of Ukraine

  • Three more ships loaded with corn sail from Ukrainian ports

  • Biden calls Griner sentencing ‘unacceptable,’ White House hopeful on potential prisoner swap

  • U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

  • Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories

  • Ship carrying grain from Ukraine stopped for checks off Istanbul

  • First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

  • First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of Odesa

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy pays tribute to agricultural tycoon killed by Russian shelling

  • Video shows first grain shipment leaving Ukraine after Russian blockade

  • Zelenskyy urges residents to evacuate eastern part of Ukraine

  • At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in strike on prison detention center

  • Dolphins rescued from Ukrainian warzone find new home

How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

According to the U.N., roughly two-thirds of Ukrainian children have fled their homes at some point during the Russian invasion, leaving an entire generation of kids growing up as refugees in their own country. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the stories of three children that are trying to navigate childhood in a war zone. Aug. 11, 2022

