NBC News NOW

How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

05:25

According to UNICEF, more than three million children have been displaced since the war in Ukraine began, with many staying in Uzhhorod, a safe city within Ukraine that acts as rest stop for those looking to resettle in neighboring countries. Aleksandra Savchenko, who is a teacher in Uzhhorod, joins News NOW to share how she talks to her students about what’s happening in Ukraine. April 8, 2022

