How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

03:31

Ukraine is preparing for its muted Independence Day celebrations, but people in Kyiv are bracing for a Russian attack on the capital as the country marks six months since Russia’s invasion began. Research director at the European Expert Association, Maria Avdeeva, breaks down what precautions Ukrainian officials are taking in the face of a possible Russian attack and how people in Kyiv are reacting to the cancellation of events. Aug. 24, 2022

