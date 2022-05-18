IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How unhoused New Yorkers feel about Mayor Adams' homelessness initiatives

05:07

Three months ago, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled New York City’s subway safety plan, designed to combat rising crime and homelessness. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains why critics claim the proposal is creating more harm than good. May 18, 2022

Best of NBC News

