    How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

    04:55
NBC News NOW

How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

04:55

Millions of children have fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some leaving behind their parents. UNICEF has a big mission ahead of them as they state nothing on this scale has happened since World War II. March 26, 2022

    How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

    04:55
