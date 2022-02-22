How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women
05:31
Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that can cause debilitating symptoms and prevent pregnancy which impacts one in four Black women ages 18-30. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson shares her personal connection to the condition as many women in her family suffer with uterine fibroids. Feb. 22, 2022
Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat
02:49
Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures
04:52
Now Playing
How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women
05:31
UP NEXT
Watch: Police save 2 children from burning apartment in dramatic rescue
02:03
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy
06:00
Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration