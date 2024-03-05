IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Kamala Harris' Gaza speech watered down, thousands of salmon die after release into river, and why Miami Beach is ‘breaking up’ with spring breakers

How Virginia and Massachusetts voters are feeling on Super Tuesday
  • Administration officials reportedly watered down Kamala Harris' Gaza speech

    How Virginia and Massachusetts voters are feeling on Super Tuesday

NBC News NOW

How Virginia and Massachusetts voters are feeling on Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be one step closer to the presidential nomination after voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach and Emma Barnett report on how elections are conducted in Virginia and Massachusetts and how Republican voters there feel about Nikki Haley.March 5, 2024

