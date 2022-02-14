How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York
New York City police are investigating another deadly attack against a member of the Asian American community that has caused a resurgence of fear that more Asians could become targets of hate crimes. NBC News' Isa Gutiérrez reports on how volunteers are stepping in. Feb. 14, 2022
