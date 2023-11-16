IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:55

  • Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41

  • Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57

  • Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

  • Pro-Palestinian protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

    01:40

  • Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing

    01:03

  • Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

    00:52

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters

    01:14

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity

    03:15

  • Growing economic toll of Hamas attack and ongoing war in Israel

    02:47

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • 'Terrified and scared': Doctor describes scene inside raided Gaza hospital

    03:15

  • ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa

    01:31

NBC News NOW

How war images on social media can your affect mental health

02:47

Social media has taken a toll on user’s mental health amid the Israel-Hamas war. As a result, many people are taking breaks from several apps and social media platforms are making changes to their user experience.Nov. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:55

  • Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41

  • Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57

  • Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All