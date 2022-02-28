IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How young voters feel about President Biden ahead of State of the Union

03:39

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address with the White House focusing on delivering a message to unite the country and to possibly resonate with young voters ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reconnects with some people she met on the presidential campaign trail in 2019 to discuss Biden’s progress.  Feb. 28, 2022

