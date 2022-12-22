IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Zelenskyy's address to Congress could affect Ukrainians

    06:42
    Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    24:59

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.

    03:39

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Life, Death, and Liberation: Izium, Ukraine

    28:29

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:13

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

    02:57

In President Zelenskyy’s address to a joint session of U.S. Congress, he spoke to not only people across the globe about the hardships his nation has faced, but directly to his own countrymen watching from Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv with more on the impact of their president’s plea to Congress for more aid. Dec. 22, 2022

    How Zelenskyy's address to Congress could affect Ukrainians

    06:42
