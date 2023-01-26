IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator

Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator

Streaming giant Hulu is now one of at least two companies severing ties with the co-creator of "Rick and Morty" Justin Roiland, which comes after an NBC News report uncovered he was charged with domestic abuse back in 2020. NBC's Steven Romo has more on the fallout and the future of the beloved series. Jan. 26, 2023

