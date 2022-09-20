Human composting offers green alternative to burial and cremation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California has become the latest state to allow a new eco-friendly burial method called “human composting” where deceased loved ones can be turned into healthy soil. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren reports on how companies are offering this non-traditional service that is slightly less expensive than a casket funeral while saving one metric ton of carbon from entering the atmosphere. Sept. 20, 2022

