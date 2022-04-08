IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

03:16

As Russian forces withdraw from northern Ukraine, humanitarian aid workers are trying to get food and other supplies to towns that were under Russian occupation for more than a month. NBC News’ Gab Gutierrez spoke to a charity worker in Chernihiv, Ukraine, about the desperate situation left in the wake of Russian attacks.April 8, 2022

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

    03:29

  • Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

    03:20

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

