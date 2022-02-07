Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis
03:43
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend after a young Black man was shot and killed by police while officers carried out a no-knock warrant. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down what led to the shooting and how officials are reacting to the backlash. Feb. 7, 2022
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts
03:56
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles
04:57
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses
04:14
18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie
00:22
Now Playing
Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis
03:43
UP NEXT
Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing