Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas

05:39

Hungary’s controversial Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, former President Trump's ally, spoke at a CPAC conference in Texas. CPAC’s organizers defended their invitation to Orbán stating that they “support the open exchange of ideas unlike so any American socialists.” NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports. Aug. 4, 2022

