IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after disagreement over gun charge

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Exploring rarities of cardiac arrest in young athletes after Bronny James' collapse

    05:10

  • UPS and the Teamsters union reach labor deal to avoid strike

    01:26

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Influencers face hurdles while balancing traditional jobs

    03:20

  • Over 300,000 UPS workers prepare to strike if deal not reached by August 1

    02:19

  • New lawsuit filed in Northwestern University hazing scandal

    03:21

  • Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand as ‘X’

    02:52

  • U.N. begins talks with North Korea over Travis King

    03:13

  • Alabama GOP defies Supreme Court order to draw second Black congressional district

    01:56

  • Federal judge sets Trump classified documents trial date for May 2024

    01:26

  • How habit replacement could help with nail-biting, skin picking

    01:51

  • How to protect your pets during extreme heat

    02:33

  • Fashion brands embrace adaptive clothing to empower people with disabilities

    04:34

  • 16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

    02:42

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49

  • Former Northwestern QB alleges school leaders turned blind eye to hazing

    02:28

  • Trump target letter in election probe cites three federal statutes

    03:37

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

    02:16

  • Zinhle Essamuah joins NBC News Daily as newest co-anchor

    03:01

NBC News NOW

Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after disagreement over gun charge

02:16

A plea agreement between Hunter Biden and prosecutors in a criminal tax case appears to be in jeopardy after a disagreement over a separate gun charge. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist reports.July 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after disagreement over gun charge

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Exploring rarities of cardiac arrest in young athletes after Bronny James' collapse

    05:10

  • UPS and the Teamsters union reach labor deal to avoid strike

    01:26

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Influencers face hurdles while balancing traditional jobs

    03:20

  • Over 300,000 UPS workers prepare to strike if deal not reached by August 1

    02:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All