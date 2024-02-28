IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: During his testimony, Hunter Biden lashed out at GOP impeachment inquiry as a 'political charade' based on 'MAGA-motivated conspiracies'

Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors for House GOP impeachment inquiry
Feb. 28, 202403:08
Hunter Biden is set to testify behind closed doors as part of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The president's son had previously rejected calls for him to testify for months.Feb. 28, 2024

