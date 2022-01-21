I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms
Calls for justice in the killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén have been partly answered as relatives celebrate the passage of namesake legislation to protect victims of sexual violence in the military. NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo reports on the contents of the new law.Jan. 21, 2022
