    I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

NBC News NOW

I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

02:52

Calls for justice in the killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén have been partly answered as relatives celebrate the passage of namesake legislation to protect victims of sexual violence in the military. NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo reports on the contents of the new law.Jan. 21, 2022

